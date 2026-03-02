Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes MWR Presents Letters of Appreciation to Students

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (March 5, 2026) — Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes' Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) President, Machinist's Mate 1st Class Jayme Faircloth, right, presents a letter of appreciation, Mar. 5, from SWESC Great Lakes Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Quentin Cooper, to Electronics Technician Seaman Apprentice Jose Renteria, assigned to Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) Great Lakes, for his outstanding contributions during the SWESC First Class Petty Officer Association Children's Holiday Party, on board Naval Station Great Lakes. SWESC is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt)