    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes MWR Presents Letters of Appreciation to Students

    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes MWR Presents Letters of Appreciation to Students

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Glunt  

    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes

    NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (March 5, 2026) — Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes' Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) President, Machinist's Mate 1st Class Jayme Faircloth, right, presents a letter of appreciation, Mar. 5, from SWESC Great Lakes Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Quentin Cooper, to Electronics Technician Seaman Apprentice Jose Renteria, assigned to Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) Great Lakes, for his outstanding contributions during the SWESC First Class Petty Officer Association Children's Holiday Party, on board Naval Station Great Lakes. SWESC is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 14:57
    Photo ID: 9551260
    VIRIN: 260305-N-RN782-1011
    Resolution: 1798x1200
    Size: 571.42 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes MWR Presents Letters of Appreciation to Students [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Brian Glunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Education and Training Command (NETC)
    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) Great Lakes
    U.S. Navy
    Naval Station (NAVSTA) Great Lakes

