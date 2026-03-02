(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAG Bavaria launches AER Campaign with CEO, former SMA Tony Grinston

    USAG Bavaria launches AER Campaign with CEO, former SMA Tony Grinston

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Natalie Simmel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael "Tony" Grinston, CEO of AER cuts the AER campaign kickoff cake March 4 at the Tower Barracks Dining Facility March 4.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Bavaria launches AER Campaign with CEO, former SMA Tony Grinston, by Natalie Simmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    USAGBavaria
    target_news_europe

