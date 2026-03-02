Date Taken: 03.03.2026 Date Posted: 03.05.2026 10:22 Photo ID: 9550432 VIRIN: 260304-O-TR184-4040 Resolution: 4759x3173 Size: 2.52 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USAG Bavaria launches AER Campaign with CEO, former SMA Tony Grinston, by Natalie Simmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.