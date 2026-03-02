(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    C5ISR Center research enables Soldiers to 'see' farther through advanced UAS optics

    C5ISR Center research enables Soldiers to ‘see’ farther through advanced UAS optics

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by John Martinez 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center

    Army C5ISR Center optical engineer Brian Kellermeyer conducts research on the Folded Lightweight Annular Telescope project at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, in January 2026.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    This work, C5ISR Center research enables Soldiers to ‘see’ farther through advanced UAS optics [Image 6 of 6], by John Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

