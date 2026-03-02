Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250528-N-IJ992-1001 An MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter assigned to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Search and Rescue taxis behind a P-8A Poseidon assigned to the “Fighting Marlins” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 40 aboard Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., May 28, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy Anderson)