Date Taken: 09.18.2025 Date Posted: 03.05.2026 06:09 Photo ID: 9550197 VIRIN: 250919-N-IJ992-1158 Resolution: 3079x2053 Size: 1.2 MB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, VP-40 PACKOUT [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Andy Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.