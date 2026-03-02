(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VP-40 PACKOUT [Image 3 of 4]

    VP-40 PACKOUT

    UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andy Anderson 

    Patrol Squadron 40

    250919-N-IJ992-1152 Sailors assigned to the “Fighting Marlins” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 40 palletize supplies aboard Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., Sept. 19, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy Anderson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-40 PACKOUT [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Andy Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

