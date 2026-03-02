York Salvage Yard Fire Unified Command responds to incident

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

York Salvage Yard Fire Unified Command responders remove oil-covered waste from an unnamed tributary that leads to the Codorus Creek, March 3, 2026, as part of the clean-up effort in response to a building fire and associated oil spill that occurred at J&K Salvage in York, Pa., on February 25. The Unified Command is comprised of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA); Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PA DEP); York County Hazardous Materials Team; York Area Fire/York Regional Emergency Management; and Spring Garden Township. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Timothy Tamargo