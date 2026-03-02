11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct a Formation Aboard USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cesar Chaconcastaneda, an administrative specialist with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, holds the unit guidon during a formation aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, March 3, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)