11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct a Formation Aboard USS Boxer

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Caleb Hyatt, commanding officer of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks to Marines and Sailors aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, March 3, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)