USecAF visits NSDC

U.S. Space Force Col. Bryan Bell, Space Delta 15 commander and National Space Defense Center director, discusses the NSDC's mission with Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier during Lohmeier’s visit to Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 24, 2026. As part of a visit to multiple sites within Colorado Springs, Lohmeier visited the NSDC to understand the command's ongoing modernization efforts, discuss operational readiness, and connect with the Total Force leaders who actively protect and defend the space domain. The NSDC is a subordinate center of U.S. Space Forces – Space (S4S) responsible for coordinating military, intelligence, civil, and commercial space efforts for unified space defense operations to achieve space superiority. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)