(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USecAF visits NSDC [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USecAF visits NSDC

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Dalton Prejeant 

    Space Forces Space

    U.S. Space Force Col. Bryan Bell, Space Delta 15 commander and National Space Defense Center director, discusses the NSDC's mission with Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier during Lohmeier’s visit to Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 24, 2026. As part of a visit to multiple sites within Colorado Springs, Lohmeier visited the NSDC to understand the command's ongoing modernization efforts, discuss operational readiness, and connect with the Total Force leaders who actively protect and defend the space domain. The NSDC is a subordinate center of U.S. Space Forces – Space (S4S) responsible for coordinating military, intelligence, civil, and commercial space efforts for unified space defense operations to achieve space superiority. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 16:25
    Photo ID: 9547109
    VIRIN: 260224-X-DA809-1015
    Resolution: 6444x4296
    Size: 6.95 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USecAF visits NSDC [Image 3 of 3], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USecAF visits NSDC
    USecAF visits NSDC
    USecAF visits NSDC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery