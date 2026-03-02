USecAF visits NSDC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier, middle, stands with U.S. Space Forces – Space (S4S) and Space Delta 15/National Space Defense Center leadership for a group photo in the NSDC’s heritage room at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 24, 2026. As part of a visit to multiple sites within Colorado Springs, Lohmeier visited the NSDC to understand the command's ongoing modernization efforts, discuss operational readiness, and connect with the Total Force leaders who actively protect and defend the space domain. The NSDC is a subordinate center of S4S responsible for coordinating military, intelligence, civil, and commercial space efforts for unified space defense operations to achieve space superiority. Pictured from left to right: U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Tina Timmerman, S4S command senior enlisted leader; Lt. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, S4S commander and the Combined Joint Force Space Component commander; Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier; Col. Bryan Bell, Space Delta 15 commander and National Space Defense Center director; and SMSgt John Harms, DEL 15/NSDC senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)