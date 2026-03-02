USecAF visits NSDC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kristine Jones, a National Space Defense Center intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance collection management division chief, is recognized by Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier during his visit to Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 24, 2026. Lohmeier coined Jones for her exceptional impact on the command's mission and her critical role in providing the intelligence necessary to protect and defend U.S. and allied space assets. As part of a visit to multiple sites within Colorado Springs, Lohmeier visited the NSDC to understand the command's ongoing modernization efforts, discuss operational readiness, and connect with the Total Force leaders who actively protect and defend the space domain. The NSDC is a subordinate center of S4S responsible for coordinating military, intelligence, civil, and commercial space efforts for unified space defense operations to achieve space superiority. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)