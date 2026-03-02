(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Luke Hosts PTSD Care Training [Image 5 of 5]

    Luke Hosts PTSD Care Training

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Annemarie du LeBohn, human development trainer and resilience expert, poses for a photo with two Sexual Assault Prevention and Response teams after a post-traumatic stress disorder and resiliency training on base, Feb. 25, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The training underscored how building awareness and resilience strengthens the foundation of the mission by taking care of the people who execute it. Luke AFB offers a network of support through SAPR, medical and mental health services, chaplains, and helping agencies to ensure Airmen and families have access to care when it is needed most. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026
    Photo ID: 9547072
    VIRIN: 260225-F-CQ970-1038
    Resolution: 5475x3080
    Size: 6.92 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Hosts PTSD Care Training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AETC
    military
    Luke Air Force base

