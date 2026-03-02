Luke Hosts PTSD Care Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Annemarie du LeBohn, human development trainer and resilience expert, poses for a photo with two Sexual Assault Prevention and Response teams after a post-traumatic stress disorder and resiliency training on base, Feb. 25, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The training underscored how building awareness and resilience strengthens the foundation of the mission by taking care of the people who execute it. Luke AFB offers a network of support through SAPR, medical and mental health services, chaplains, and helping agencies to ensure Airmen and families have access to care when it is needed most. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)