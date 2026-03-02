Luke Hosts PTSD Care Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Annemarie du LeBohn, human development trainer and resilience expert, shares post-traumatic growth and recovery tools during a base post-traumatic stress disorder and resiliency training, Feb. 25, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. By prioritizing trauma-informed leadership training, the wing continues to invest in the well-being of its Airmen while sustaining operational effectiveness. Events like this ensure leaders are prepared to recognize stress responses, provide informed support, and connect Airmen with resources available across the 56th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)