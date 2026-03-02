Luke Hosts PTSD Care Training

Annemarie du LeBohn, human development trainer and resilience expert, shares her story during a base post-traumatic stress disorder and resiliency training, Feb. 25, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke AFB leaders attended the training to reinforce the importance of understanding trauma-informed care and its role in strengthening Airmen resilience and mission readiness. The session highlighted how education on PTSD and post-traumatic growth equips leaders with the tools needed to better support their teams and foster a culture of trust and performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 16:16
|Photo ID:
|9547069
|VIRIN:
|260225-F-CQ970-1016
|Resolution:
|5373x3838
|Size:
|7.55 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
