Luke Hosts PTSD Care Training

Annemarie du LeBohn, human development trainer and resilience expert, shares her story during a base post-traumatic stress disorder and resiliency training, Feb. 25, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke AFB leaders attended the training to reinforce the importance of understanding trauma-informed care and its role in strengthening Airmen resilience and mission readiness. The session highlighted how education on PTSD and post-traumatic growth equips leaders with the tools needed to better support their teams and foster a culture of trust and performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)