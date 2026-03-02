(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Luke Hosts PTSD Care Training [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Luke Hosts PTSD Care Training

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Leaders from the 56th Fighter Wing’s mental health, chapel, and resiliency offices attend a post-traumatic stress disorder and resiliency training, Feb. 25, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The session highlighted how education on PTSD and post-traumatic growth equips leaders to better support their teams and foster a culture of trust and performance. By prioritizing trauma-informed leadership training, the wing continues to invest in the well-being of its Airmen while sustaining operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 16:16
    Photo ID: 9547068
    VIRIN: 260225-F-CQ970-1013
    Resolution: 5150x3679
    Size: 5.19 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Hosts PTSD Care Training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Luke Hosts PTSD Care Training
    Luke Hosts PTSD Care Training
    Luke Hosts PTSD Care Training
    Luke Hosts PTSD Care Training
    Luke Hosts PTSD Care Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AETC
    military
    Luke Air Force base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery