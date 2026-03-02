Luke Hosts PTSD Care Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders from the 56th Fighter Wing’s mental health, chapel, and resiliency offices attend a post-traumatic stress disorder and resiliency training, Feb. 25, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The session highlighted how education on PTSD and post-traumatic growth equips leaders to better support their teams and foster a culture of trust and performance. By prioritizing trauma-informed leadership training, the wing continues to invest in the well-being of its Airmen while sustaining operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)