Luke Hosts PTSD Care Training

Leaders from the 56th Fighter Wing’s mental health, chapel, and resiliency offices attend a post-traumatic stress disorder and resiliency training, Feb. 25, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The session highlighted how education on PTSD and post-traumatic growth equips leaders to better support their teams and foster a culture of trust and performance. By prioritizing trauma-informed leadership training, the wing continues to invest in the well-being of its Airmen while sustaining operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 16:16
|Photo ID:
|9547068
|VIRIN:
|260225-F-CQ970-1013
|Resolution:
|5150x3679
|Size:
|5.19 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
