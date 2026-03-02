Luke Hosts PTSD Care Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Annemarie du LeBohn, human development trainer and resilience expert, leads a post-traumatic stress disorder and resiliency training for base leadership, Feb. 25, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke AFB leaders attended the training to reinforce the importance of understanding trauma-informed care and its role in strengthening Airmen resilience and mission readiness. Events like this ensure leaders are prepared to recognize stress responses, provide informed support, and connect Airmen with resources available across the 56th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)