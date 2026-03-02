Master Sgt. Taylor Landry, 403rd Wing Development & Training Flight coordinator, explains the Basic Military Training outprocessing paperwork to an Airman. The D&TF assists Air Force Reserve members who have enlisted but have not departed for Basic Military Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek)
Development and Training Flight: Building the foundation for future Citizen Airmen
