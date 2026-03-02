(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Development and Training Flight: Building the foundation for future Citizen Airmen

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Jessica Kendziorek 

    403rd Wing

    Master Sgt. Taylor Landry, 403rd Wing Development & Training Flight coordinator, explains the Basic Military Training outprocessing paperwork to an Airman. The D&TF assists Air Force Reserve members who have enlisted but have not departed for Basic Military Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 08:15
    Photo ID: 9546062
    VIRIN: 260303-F-WF462-1007
    Resolution: 5312x3794
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Development and Training Flight: Building the foundation for future Citizen Airmen, by Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler AFB
    Basic Military Training
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    Citizen Airmen
    403rd Wing
    Development and Training

