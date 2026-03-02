Cobra Gold 26: HIRAIN Operation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, is secured onto a C-130J Super Hercules during a High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIRAIN) rapid insertion as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 26 at the Army Aircraft Maintenance Regiment in Lopburi, Thailand, March 1, 2026. The HIRAIN training is designed to showcase the lethal, flexible, and responsive employment capabilities of the M142 system across a distributed operating environment. Exercise Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the United States and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations to conduct military operations and humanitarian training, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security.