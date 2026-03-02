Cobra Gold 26: HIRAIN Operation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. Nattapong Praokaew, Deputy Chief of Defense Force of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, poses for a photo with Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) crewmembers assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, following a live-fire demonstration during Cobra Gold 2026 at the Army Aircraft Maintenance Regiment in Lopburi, Thailand, March 1, 2026. The event highlighted the system’s lethality and operational readiness. Exercise Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the United States and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations to conduct military operations and humanitarian training, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security.