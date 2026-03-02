Cobra Gold 26: HIRAIN Operation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior leaders from the U.S. Army, U.S. Space Force, Royal Thai Armed Forces, and Philippine Armed Forces pose for a group photo following a live-fire demonstration during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at the Army Aircraft Maintenance Regiment in Lopburi, Thailand, March 1, 2026. The event highlighted the system’s lethality and operational readiness. Exercise Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the United States and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations to conduct military operations and humanitarian training, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security.