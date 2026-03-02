(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Gold 26: HIRAIN Operation [Image 13 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cobra Gold 26: HIRAIN Operation

    THAILAND

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Senior leaders from the U.S. Army, U.S. Space Force, Royal Thai Armed Forces, and Philippine Armed Forces pose for a group photo following a live-fire demonstration during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at the Army Aircraft Maintenance Regiment in Lopburi, Thailand, March 1, 2026. The event highlighted the system’s lethality and operational readiness. Exercise Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the United States and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations to conduct military operations and humanitarian training, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 02:12
    Photo ID: 9545742
    VIRIN: 260301-A-GV482-1015
    Resolution: 5798x3865
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 26: HIRAIN Operation [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cobra Gold 26: HIRAIN Operation
    Cobra Gold 26: HIRAIN Operation
    Cobra Gold 26: HIRAIN Operation
    Cobra Gold 26: HIRAIN Operation
    Cobra Gold 26: HIRAIN Operation
    Cobra Gold 26: HIRAIN Operation
    Cobra Gold 26: HIRAIN Operation
    Cobra Gold 26: HIRAIN Operation
    Cobra Gold 26: HIRAIN Operation
    Cobra Gold 26: HIRAIN Operation
    Cobra Gold 26: HIRAIN Operation
    Cobra Gold 26: HIRAIN Operation
    Cobra Gold 26: HIRAIN Operation
    Cobra Gold 26: HIRAIN Operation
    Cobra Gold 26: HIRAIN Operation
    Cobra Gold 26: HIRAIN Operation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    I Corps
    17th FAB
    INDOPACOM
    Parter Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery