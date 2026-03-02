U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Firefighters Strengthen Interoperability During Joint Fire Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Firefighters from U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Fire and Emergency Services and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force on Camp Zama tested their capabilities during a joint fire drill conducted Feb. 20 on Camp Zama!



#FireAndEmergencyServices #BilateralTraining #JointDrill #JGSDF #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe