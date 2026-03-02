(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Firefighters Strengthen Interoperability During Joint Fire Drill

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Firefighters from U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Fire and Emergency Services and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force on Camp Zama tested their capabilities during a joint fire drill conducted Feb. 20 on Camp Zama!

    #FireAndEmergencyServices #BilateralTraining #JointDrill #JGSDF #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 19:36
    Photo ID: 9545314
    VIRIN: 260302-A-AB123-1001
    Resolution: 707x365
    Size: 103.93 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Firefighters Strengthen Interoperability During Joint Fire Drill, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

