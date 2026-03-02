Firefighters from U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Fire and Emergency Services and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force on Camp Zama tested their capabilities during a joint fire drill conducted Feb. 20 on Camp Zama!
This work, U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Firefighters Strengthen Interoperability During Joint Fire Drill, by Ayako Watsuji
