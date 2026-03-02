(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    First Shine in Decades: USAG Japan Chaplain Team Restores Chapel Chandelier

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Damon Saxton and his team at U.S. Army Garrison Japan recently spent an afternoon enhancing the Camp Zama Chapel by giving a long overdue cleaning to the chapel’s iconic chandelier.

    The newly beautified chandelier will help flood the chapel with a brighter light, in every sense of the word, for all those who visit. Small acts, big impact!

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 19:35
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
