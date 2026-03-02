Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Damon Saxton and his team at U.S. Army Garrison Japan recently spent an afternoon enhancing the Camp Zama Chapel by giving a long overdue cleaning to the chapel’s iconic chandelier.
The newly beautified chandelier will help flood the chapel with a brighter light, in every sense of the word, for all those who visit. Small acts, big impact!
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 19:35
|Photo ID:
|9545305
|VIRIN:
|260303-A-MS361-1040
|Resolution:
|1758x988
|Size:
|349.86 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Shine in Decades: USAG Japan Chaplain Team Restores Chapel Chandelier, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
