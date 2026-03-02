First Shine in Decades: USAG Japan Chaplain Team Restores Chapel Chandelier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Damon Saxton and his team at U.S. Army Garrison Japan recently spent an afternoon enhancing the Camp Zama Chapel by giving a long overdue cleaning to the chapel’s iconic chandelier.



The newly beautified chandelier will help flood the chapel with a brighter light, in every sense of the word, for all those who visit. Small acts, big impact!