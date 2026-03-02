U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Jacob Hernandez, 377th Theater Sustainment Command, 771st Quartermaster Detachment, checks on the soup during a Military hot food kitchen event at the 50th Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Lee, Virginia March 2, 2026. In this event teams must use unitized group rations to create a five course meal in an mobile kitchen trailer and assault kitchen. The JCTE is an annual event showcasing culinary talent across all components of the Department of Defense and partner nations and is the largest American Culinary Federation sanctioned event in North America.