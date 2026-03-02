(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen [Image 22 of 30]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Staff Sgt. Jacob Hernandez, 377th Theater Sustainment Command, 771st Quartermaster Detachment, checks on the soup during a Military hot food kitchen event at the 50th Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Lee, Virginia March 2, 2026. In this event teams must use unitized group rations to create a five course meal in an mobile kitchen trailer and assault kitchen. The JCTE is an annual event showcasing culinary talent across all components of the Department of Defense and partner nations and is the largest American Culinary Federation sanctioned event in North America.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 19:25
    Photo ID: 9545268
    VIRIN: 260302-A-SZ193-7528
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen [Image 30 of 30], by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen
    U.S. Army Reserve Military Hot Food Kitchen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    culinary arts
    Ft. Lee
    MKT
    CASCOM
    Army Reserve
    50thJCTE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery