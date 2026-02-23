Counter-Landing Casualty Evacuation at Exercise Cobra Gold 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Thai Armed Forces personnel and U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provide follow-on care to a simulated casualty at a medical treatment site during a counter-landing event supporting Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Hat Yao Beach, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 28, 2026. The training reinforces multinational casualty response procedures and coordinated medical support in operational environments. Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Rayonne Bissant)