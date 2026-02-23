(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Counter-Landing Casualty Evacuation at Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 [Image 6 of 9]

    Counter-Landing Casualty Evacuation at Exercise Cobra Gold 2026

    THAILAND

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Rayonne Bissant 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Royal Thai Armed Forces personnel assist a simulated casualty during a counter-landing event supporting Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Hat Yao Beach, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 28, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Rayonne Bissant)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Counter-Landing Casualty Evacuation at Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Rayonne Bissant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cobra Gold
    INDOPACIFIC
    Allies & Partners
    Thailand

