A U.S. Sailor tows an F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 37, on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), while operating in support of Operation Epic Fury. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2026 13:43
|Photo ID:
|9542822
|VIRIN:
|260228-N-D0477-6077
|Resolution:
|4945x3297
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford supports Operation Epic Fury [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.