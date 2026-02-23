(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Gerald R. Ford supports Operation Epic Fury [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Gerald R. Ford supports Operation Epic Fury

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.28.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 70, approaches the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), while operating in support of Operation Epic Fury. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 13:43
    Photo ID: 9542821
    VIRIN: 260228-N-D0477-6063
    Resolution: 5722x3815
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Iran
    CENTCOM
    epicfury

