NSAW Sailors conduct PACER shuttle run

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Feb. 26, 2026) -- U.S. Sailors with Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) perform an afternoon shuttle run during a Progressive Aerobic Cardiovascular Endurance Run (PACER) test onboard Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C. The assessment requires personnel to run between markers at increasingly faster intervals to measure cardiovascular fitness.

(U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Smarz)