WASHINGTON, D.C. (Feb. 26, 2026) -- U.S. Sailors with Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) perform an afternoon shuttle run during a Progressive Aerobic Cardiovascular Endurance Run (PACER) test onboard Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C. The assessment requires personnel to run between markers at increasingly faster intervals to measure cardiovascular fitness.
(U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Smarz)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 07:29
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
This work, NSAW Sailors conduct PACER shuttle run [Image 6 of 6], by Phillip Smarz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.