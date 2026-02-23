NSAW Sailors prepare for shuttle run assessment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Feb. 26, 2026) -- U.S. Sailors with Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) stand at the starting line in preparation for an afternoon shuttle run during a Progressive Aerobic Cardiovascular Endurance Run (PACER) test at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C. The PACER test is a multi-stage aerobic capacity assessment used to evaluate the endurance of service members.

(U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Smarz)