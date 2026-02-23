(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSAW Sailors prepare for shuttle run assessment [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NSAW Sailors prepare for shuttle run assessment

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Phillip Smarz 

    Naval Support Activity Washington

    WASHINGTON, D.C. (Feb. 26, 2026) -- U.S. Sailors with Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) stand at the starting line in preparation for an afternoon shuttle run during a Progressive Aerobic Cardiovascular Endurance Run (PACER) test at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C. The PACER test is a multi-stage aerobic capacity assessment used to evaluate the endurance of service members.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Smarz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 07:29
    Photo ID: 9539807
    VIRIN: 260226-N-WR880-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSAW Sailors prepare for shuttle run assessment [Image 6 of 6], by Phillip Smarz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSAW Sailors participate in afternoon physical training
    NSAW Sailors stand in formation for group fitness
    NSA Washington leadership completes physical training session
    NSAW Sailors observe fitness instructor during session
    NSAW Sailors prepare for shuttle run assessment
    NSAW Sailors conduct PACER shuttle run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USN
    Readiness
    NSAW
    Exercise
    physical training
    PACER test

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery