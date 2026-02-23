NSAW Sailors observe fitness instructor during session

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Feb. 26, 2026) -- U.S. Sailors with Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) listen to a fitness instructor during an afternoon group training session at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C. Instructors provide guidance on proper techniques to ensure safety and effectiveness during high-intensity drills.

(U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Smarz)