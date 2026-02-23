WASHINGTON, D.C. (Feb. 26, 2026) -- U.S. Sailors with Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) listen to a fitness instructor during an afternoon group training session at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C. Instructors provide guidance on proper techniques to ensure safety and effectiveness during high-intensity drills.
(U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Smarz)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 07:29
|Photo ID:
|9539803
|VIRIN:
|260226-N-WR880-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSAW Sailors observe fitness instructor during session [Image 6 of 6], by Phillip Smarz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.