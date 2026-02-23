(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and Latvian Airforce conduct Latvia's first multinational UH-60 multi-ship flight [Image 7 of 10]

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and Latvian Airforce conduct Latvia's first multinational UH-60 multi-ship flight

    LIELVāRDE, LATVIA

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk (right) assigned to Alpha Company "Spiders", 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, and Latvian Air Force UH-60 Black Hawk (left) prepare to land during the first multinational UH-60 multi-ship flight for the Latvian National Armed Forces at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia on Feb. 26, 2026. 3rd CAB is committed to support V Corps' mission to deepen partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 02:01
    Photo ID: 9539635
    VIRIN: 260226-A-BY519-1120
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: LIELVāRDE, LV
    This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and Latvian Airforce conduct Latvia's first multinational UH-60 multi-ship flight [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    3rdInfantryDivision
    StrongerTogether

