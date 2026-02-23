3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and Latvian Airforce conduct Latvia's first multinational UH-60 multi-ship flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk (right) assigned to Alpha Company "Spiders", 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, and Latvian Air Force UH-60M Black Hawk (left) conduct the first multinational UH-60 multi-ship flight for the Latvian National Armed Forces at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia on Feb. 26, 2026. 3rd CAB is committed to support V Corps' mission to deepen partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)