(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring Service and Advancing Leadership at USAG Yongsan-Casey [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Honoring Service and Advancing Leadership at USAG Yongsan-Casey

    PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Gi Won Lee 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Fire department personnel assigned to the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Fire Department attend a promotion and farewell luncheon at Warrior Base, Paju, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2026. The event recognized the promotion of fire department personnel and honored Assistant Fire Chief Kim, Ki Chol for his years of dedicated service and leadership, highlighting continued commitment to protecting the USAG Yongsan-Casey community in support of the Republic of Korea–U.S. Alliance. (DoD photos by Pfc. Gi Won Lee, KATUSA)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 20:08
    Photo ID: 9539331
    VIRIN: 260224-O-A5022-1100
    Resolution: 6708x3906
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring Service and Advancing Leadership at USAG Yongsan-Casey [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Gi Won Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honoring Service and Advancing Leadership at USAG Yongsan-Casey
    Honoring Service and Advancing Leadership at USAG Yongsan-Casey
    Honoring Service and Advancing Leadership at USAG Yongsan-Casey
    Honoring Service and Advancing Leadership at USAG Yongsan-Casey
    Honoring Service and Advancing Leadership at USAG Yongsan-Casey
    Honoring Service and Advancing Leadership at USAG Yongsan-Casey
    Honoring Service and Advancing Leadership at USAG Yongsan-Casey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery