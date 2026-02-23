Honoring Service and Advancing Leadership at USAG Yongsan-Casey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fire department personnel assigned to the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Fire Department attend a promotion and farewell luncheon at Warrior Base, Paju, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2026. The event recognized the promotion of fire department personnel and honored Assistant Fire Chief Kim, Ki Chol for his years of dedicated service and leadership, highlighting continued commitment to protecting the USAG Yongsan-Casey community in support of the Republic of Korea–U.S. Alliance. (DoD photos by Pfc. Gi Won Lee, KATUSA)