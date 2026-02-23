MSV-L littoral rapid infiltration operation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade execute a littoral rapid infiltration operation transporting High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems from 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division at Bellows Air Force Station, Hawaii, Feb. 25, 2026. This operation demonstrated the Army’s ability to rapidly project long-range precision fires in complex littoral environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Davis)