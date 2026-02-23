U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade execute a littoral rapid infiltration operation transporting High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems from 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division at Bellows Air Force Station, Hawaii, Feb. 25, 2026. This operation demonstrated the Army’s ability to rapidly project long-range precision fires in complex littoral environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Davis)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 19:35
|Photo ID:
|9539299
|VIRIN:
|260225-A-JL197-1149
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MSV-L littoral rapid infiltration operation [Image 19 of 19], by SGT Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.