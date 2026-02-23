(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MSV-L littoral rapid infiltration operation [Image 18 of 19]

    MSV-L littoral rapid infiltration operation

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Devin Davis 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade execute a littoral rapid infiltration operation transporting High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems from 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division at Bellows Air Force Station, Hawaii, Feb. 25, 2026. This operation demonstrated the Army’s ability to rapidly project long-range precision fires in complex littoral environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Davis)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 19:35
    Location: HAWAII, US
    This work, MSV-L littoral rapid infiltration operation [Image 19 of 19], by SGT Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lorain
    High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)
    8th TSC
    25th ID
    MSV-L

