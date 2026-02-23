B-2 / F-35 / F-18 Integration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

2. A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit conducts an integrated maritime strike training exercise with U.S. Navy F-35C Lightning II and F/A-18E Super Hornets from Carrier Air Wing Eleven (CVW-11) off the coast of California, on Feb. 10-11, 2026. The long-range, versatile payload, and low-observable capabilities of the B-2 play a critical role in deterring potential adversaries and signaling our unwavering support to allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Katie Archibald)