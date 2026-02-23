B-2 / F-35 / F-18 Integration

3. A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit conducts an integrated maritime strike training exercise with U.S. Navy F-35C Lightning II and F/A-18E Super Hornets from Carrier Air Wing Eleven (CVW-11) off the coast of California, on Feb. 10-11, 2026. Counter-maritime exercises provide invaluable training opportunities to improve our interoperability and demonstrate that our forces can operate in contested environments to decisively meet any challenge. (U.S. Navy photo by Katie Archibald)
