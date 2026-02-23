(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-2 / F-35 / F-18 Integration [Image 3 of 4]

    B-2 / F-35 / F-18 Integration

    CHINA LAKE, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Katie Archibald 

    Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Three One (VX-31)

    3. A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit conducts an integrated maritime strike training exercise with U.S. Navy F-35C Lightning II and F/A-18E Super Hornets from Carrier Air Wing Eleven (CVW-11) off the coast of California, on Feb. 10-11, 2026. Counter-maritime exercises provide invaluable training opportunities to improve our interoperability and demonstrate that our forces can operate in contested environments to decisively meet any challenge. (U.S. Navy photo by Katie Archibald)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 16:58
    Photo ID: 9539078
    VIRIN: 260212-N-KA776-3464
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.2 MB
    Location: CHINA LAKE, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 / F-35 / F-18 Integration [Image 4 of 4], by Katie Archibald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

