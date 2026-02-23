(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-2 / F-35 / F-18 Integration [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    B-2 / F-35 / F-18 Integration

    CHINA LAKE, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Katie Archibald 

    Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Three One (VX-31)

    1. A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit conducts an integrated maritime strike training exercise with U.S. Navy F-35C Lightning II and F/A-18E Super Hornets from Carrier Air Wing Eleven (CVW-11) off the coast of California, on Feb. 10-11, 2026. Practicing innovative methods to employ and integrate strategic bombers like the B-2 with Navy carrier strike groups enhances combat capabilities through synchronized, integrated power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Katie Archibald)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 16:58
    Photo ID: 9539077
    VIRIN: 260212-N-KA776-2903
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.74 MB
    Location: CHINA LAKE, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 / F-35 / F-18 Integration [Image 4 of 4], by Katie Archibald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    B-2 / F-35 / F-18 Integration
    B-2 / F-35 / F-18 Integration
    B-2 / F-35 / F-18 Integration
    B-2 / F-35 / F-18 Integration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery