Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Delpalazzo receives Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at end of SWESC tour

NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (February 26, 2026) — Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Kenneth Delpalazzo, left, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his successful tour at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes from Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Quentin Cooper, Feb. 26, on board Naval Station Great Lakes. SWESC is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt)