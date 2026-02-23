Sentry South 26-2 M320 Grenade Launcher Module Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Johnathan Mercks, assigned to the 310th Psychological Operations Company, and Sgt. William Mabrey, assigned to the 310th Psychological Operations Company, fires a M320 grenade launcher module during exercise Sentry South 26-2 at the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Feb. 24, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Cliffaniqua Mcintosh)