Sentry South 26-2 M320 Grenade Launcher Module Range

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Johnathan Mercks, assigned to the 310th Psychological Operations Company, and Sgt. William Mabrey, assigned to the 310th Psychological Operations Company, fires a M320 grenade launcher module during exercise Sentry South 26-2 at the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Feb. 24, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Cliffaniqua Mcintosh)
Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 10:11
Photo ID:
|9537984
VIRIN:
|260224-Z-NM902-1007
Resolution:
|6720x4480
Size:
|9.35 MB
Location:
|HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
