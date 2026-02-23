Vandenberg Space Force Base Hosts Mission Update Speaker Series in Lompoc

U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and Dr. Kent Gee, Brigham Young University professor of physics, answer questions from community members during a Vandenberg Space Force Base Mission Update at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center in Lompoc, Calif., Feb. 20, 2026. The discussion allowed residents to engage directly with Space Force leaders and experts on launch operations, noise research, and related community impacts. Speakers highlighted how missions supported at Vandenberg enable global communication, navigation, weather monitoring, and missile warning capabilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 18:25
|Photo ID:
|9537088
|VIRIN:
|260220-X-BS524-1089
|Resolution:
|5149x3678
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
