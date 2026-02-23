(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vandenberg Space Force Base Hosts Mission Update Speaker Series in Lompoc [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vandenberg Space Force Base Hosts Mission Update Speaker Series in Lompoc

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and Dr. Kent Gee, Brigham Young University professor of physics, answer questions from community members during a Vandenberg Space Force Base Mission Update at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center in Lompoc, Calif., Feb. 20, 2026. The discussion allowed residents to engage directly with Space Force leaders and experts on launch operations, noise research, and related community impacts. Speakers highlighted how missions supported at Vandenberg enable global communication, navigation, weather monitoring, and missile warning capabilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 18:25
    Photo ID: 9537088
    VIRIN: 260220-X-BS524-1089
    Resolution: 5149x3678
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Space Force Base Hosts Mission Update Speaker Series in Lompoc [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vandenberg Space Force Base Hosts Mission Update Speaker Series in Lompoc
    Vandenberg Space Force Base Hosts Mission Update Speaker Series in Lompoc
    Vandenberg Space Force Base Hosts Mission Update Speaker Series in Lompoc
    Vandenberg Space Force Base Hosts Mission Update Speaker Series in Lompoc
    Vandenberg Space Force Base Hosts Mission Update Speaker Series in Lompoc
    Vandenberg Space Force Base Hosts Mission Update Speaker Series in Lompoc

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery