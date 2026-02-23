(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vandenberg Space Force Base Hosts Mission Update Speaker Series in Lompoc [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vandenberg Space Force Base Hosts Mission Update Speaker Series in Lompoc

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A community member asks a question during a Vandenberg Space Force Base Mission Update at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center in Lompoc, Calif, Feb. 20, 2026. The event provided local residents an opportunity to hear directly from Space Force leaders and subject-matter experts about increased launch activity, mission growth, and launch-related impacts. Leaders explained Vandenberg Space Force Base’s role in supporting more than 54 mission partners and serving as a hub for global space operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 18:25
    Photo ID: 9537087
    VIRIN: 260220-X-BS524-1073
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 4.64 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Space Force Base Hosts Mission Update Speaker Series in Lompoc [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vandenberg Space Force Base Hosts Mission Update Speaker Series in Lompoc
    Vandenberg Space Force Base Hosts Mission Update Speaker Series in Lompoc
    Vandenberg Space Force Base Hosts Mission Update Speaker Series in Lompoc
    Vandenberg Space Force Base Hosts Mission Update Speaker Series in Lompoc
    Vandenberg Space Force Base Hosts Mission Update Speaker Series in Lompoc
    Vandenberg Space Force Base Hosts Mission Update Speaker Series in Lompoc

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    speaker series

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery