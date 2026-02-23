Vandenberg Space Force Base Hosts Mission Update Speaker Series in Lompoc

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A community member asks a question during a Vandenberg Space Force Base Mission Update at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center in Lompoc, Calif, Feb. 20, 2026. The event provided local residents an opportunity to hear directly from Space Force leaders and subject-matter experts about increased launch activity, mission growth, and launch-related impacts. Leaders explained Vandenberg Space Force Base’s role in supporting more than 54 mission partners and serving as a hub for global space operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)