(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Students looking forward to spring break fun with MWR

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Students looking forward to spring break fun with MWR

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Spring break for the Waynesville R-VI School District is scheduled from March 16 through 20 and Fort Leonard Wood’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Directorate is making sure students have plenty of activities to keep them entertained. The Outdoor Adventure Center is hosting Bounce into Spring from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 17 to 19 at the Davidson Fitness Center for children ages 10 and younger.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 12:32
    Photo ID: 9536222
    VIRIN: 260204-A-FH875-1524
    Resolution: 2047x909
    Size: 700.78 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Students looking forward to spring break fun with MWR, by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery