Students looking forward to spring break fun with MWR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spring break for the Waynesville R-VI School District is scheduled from March 16 through 20 and Fort Leonard Wood’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Directorate is making sure students have plenty of activities to keep them entertained. The Outdoor Adventure Center is hosting Bounce into Spring from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 17 to 19 at the Davidson Fitness Center for children ages 10 and younger.