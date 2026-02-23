Royal Thai Marines,3rd AA Bn Marines prepare Amphibious Assault Vehicles forExercise Cobra Gold 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Trevor Blaschko, an amphibious combat vehicle mechanic with 3rdAssault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conducts maintenance on an amphibious assault vehicle in preparation for Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Royal Thai Marine Corps Base Assault Amphibian Vehicle Camp in Chonburi, Thailand, Feb.20, 2026.Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)