    Royal Thai Marines,3rd AA Bn Marines prepare Amphibious Assault Vehicles forExercise Cobra Gold 2026

    Royal Thai Marines,3rd AA Bn Marines prepare Amphibious Assault Vehicles forExercise Cobra Gold 2026

    CHONBURI, THAILAND

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Joseph Hatch, an amphibious combat vehicle section leader with3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, teaches Thai Marines ship-to-shore amphibious assault movements in preparation for Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Royal Thai Marine Corps Base Assault Amphibian Vehicle Camp in Chonburi, Thailand, Feb. 20, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific's largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)

    This work, Royal Thai Marines,3rd AA Bn Marines prepare Amphibious Assault Vehicles forExercise Cobra Gold 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Alexis Ballin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1MARDIV, USMC, I MEF, Cobra Gold , Thailand, AAV

