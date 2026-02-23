Lt. Gen. Mathew W. McFarlane, Commanding General of America’s First Corps, answers questions from members of Thailand’s media about Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse Rayong, Thailand, February 24, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand host the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations to engage in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zachary Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 23:43
|Photo ID:
|9535604
|VIRIN:
|230226-Z-FX031-1007
|Resolution:
|4644x3090
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|RAYONG, TH
This work, Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Zachary Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.