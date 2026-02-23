Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Mathew W. McFarlane, Commanding General of America’s First Corps, answers questions from members of Thailand’s media about Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse Rayong, Thailand, February 24, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand host the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations to engage in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zachary Cunningham)