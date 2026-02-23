(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony

    RAYONG, THAILAND

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Zachary Cunningham 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Capt. Charles Miranda, Public Affairs Officer from the Australian Army Headquarters Forces Command, interviews Lt. Gen. Mathew W. McFarlane, Commanding General of America’s First Corps, about Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, February 24, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand hosts the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations to engage in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zachary Cunningham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 23:44
    Photo ID: 9535602
    VIRIN: 230226-Z-FX031-1006
    Resolution: 5744x3822
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: RAYONG, TH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Zachary Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony
    Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    CG26
    Cobra Gold 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery