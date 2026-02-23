Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Charles Miranda, Public Affairs Officer from the Australian Army Headquarters Forces Command, interviews Lt. Gen. Mathew W. McFarlane, Commanding General of America’s First Corps, about Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, February 24, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand hosts the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations to engage in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zachary Cunningham)