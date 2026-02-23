Army Engineers, Marines cut ribbon on new expeditionary dining facility in Pohang, South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. William Doctor, Camp Mujuk commander; Lt. Col. Robert Howell, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District deputy commander; the Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA), and members of the project team gathered to cut the ribbon on an Expeditionary Dining Facility, Camp Mujuk, South Korea, on Feb. 23, 2026. Completed a little over three years after the award of the construction contract, the facility will now provide a modern space for Marines at the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Rachel Napolitan)