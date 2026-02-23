(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CAMP MUJUK, SOUTH KOREA

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Col. William Doctor, Camp Mujuk commander; Lt. Col. Robert Howell, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District deputy commander; the Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA), and members of the project team gathered to cut the ribbon on an Expeditionary Dining Facility, Camp Mujuk, South Korea, on Feb. 23, 2026. Completed a little over three years after the award of the construction contract, the facility will now provide a modern space for Marines at the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 21:21
    Photo ID: 9535529
    VIRIN: 260223-A-QR280-1032
    Resolution: 3433x2291
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: CAMP MUJUK, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Army Engineers, Marines cut ribbon on new expeditionary dining facility in Pohang, South Korea [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DFAC
    Mujuk
    Marines
    ribbon cutting
    expeditionary

